Rise of Mail-Order Mifepristone: Navigating New Abortion Landscapes

A recent study indicates that mail-order prescriptions for the abortion pill mifepristone are prevalent in states allowing telehealth, although the FDA authorized its sale through retail pharmacies in 2023.

The FDA's 2023 decision to permit retail pharmacy dispensing of mifepristone—used in medication abortions during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy—has not led to substantial in-store pickups. Instead, a University of Southern California study published in JAMA shows that the drug is mainly obtained via mail order, with physical retail fills accounting for less than 2% of prescriptions in states with legal telehealth abortions.

Following the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned federal abortion rights, mail-order mifepristone distribution has surged, constituting 60% of U.S. abortions. The legal landscape remains contentious, with Senate Republicans urging the FDA to restrict online sales as states and activists engage in legal battles over abortion access.

(With inputs from agencies.)