Left Menu

Rise of Mail-Order Mifepristone: Navigating New Abortion Landscapes

A study reveals mail-order mifepristone is the dominant prescription method in eligible states, despite FDA clearance for retail distribution. Restrictions post the Supreme Court's 2022 decision have escalated medication abortion rates, leading to legal tensions and substantial access disparities across the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 22:23 IST
Rise of Mail-Order Mifepristone: Navigating New Abortion Landscapes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent study indicates that mail-order prescriptions for the abortion pill mifepristone are prevalent in states allowing telehealth, although the FDA authorized its sale through retail pharmacies in 2023.

The FDA's 2023 decision to permit retail pharmacy dispensing of mifepristone—used in medication abortions during the first 10 weeks of pregnancy—has not led to substantial in-store pickups. Instead, a University of Southern California study published in JAMA shows that the drug is mainly obtained via mail order, with physical retail fills accounting for less than 2% of prescriptions in states with legal telehealth abortions.

Following the 2022 Supreme Court decision that overturned federal abortion rights, mail-order mifepristone distribution has surged, constituting 60% of U.S. abortions. The legal landscape remains contentious, with Senate Republicans urging the FDA to restrict online sales as states and activists engage in legal battles over abortion access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

Trump's Controversial AI Image Sparks Religious Tensions

 Global
2
Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand CM Orders Swift Execution of Development Initiatives

 India
3
BlackRock Joins Wall Street in Upgrading U.S. Equities Amid Resilient Tech Earnings

BlackRock Joins Wall Street in Upgrading U.S. Equities Amid Resilient Tech E...

 Global
4
Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

Polluted Air, Coal Revival: North St. Louis Struggles in Data-Driven Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026