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Rising Hormone Imbalances in Young Women: A Modern Health Concern

Young women increasingly face hormonal imbalances and fertility issues earlier than before, influenced by biological and lifestyle factors. Early puberty, stress, poor diet, and sleep patterns undermine reproductive health. The trend highlights the need for early awareness and interventions to prevent potential fertility challenges linked to modern life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:28 IST
Rising Hormone Imbalances in Young Women: A Modern Health Concern
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Experts are raising alarms as hormonal imbalances and fertility issues appear surprisingly early in young women compared to previous generations. Priti Arora Dhamija, a senior consultant and lead IVF specialist, points to both biological changes and modern lifestyle factors as significant contributors to this troubling trend.

Research suggests that an earlier onset of puberty, increasing stress levels, erratic sleep patterns, and poor dietary habits are exacerbating conditions like PCOS and diminished ovarian reserve, traditionally observed in older women. Environmental factors and unhealthy habits like smoking are compounding these issues, experts say.

Medical professionals emphasize the importance of early awareness and preventative lifestyle changes, including balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and stress management, as key strategies to combat these health challenges and preserve fertility.

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