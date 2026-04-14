Rising Hormone Imbalances in Young Women: A Modern Health Concern

Experts are raising alarms as hormonal imbalances and fertility issues appear surprisingly early in young women compared to previous generations. Priti Arora Dhamija, a senior consultant and lead IVF specialist, points to both biological changes and modern lifestyle factors as significant contributors to this troubling trend.

Research suggests that an earlier onset of puberty, increasing stress levels, erratic sleep patterns, and poor dietary habits are exacerbating conditions like PCOS and diminished ovarian reserve, traditionally observed in older women. Environmental factors and unhealthy habits like smoking are compounding these issues, experts say.

Medical professionals emphasize the importance of early awareness and preventative lifestyle changes, including balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and stress management, as key strategies to combat these health challenges and preserve fertility.