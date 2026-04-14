Cognizant's Technoverse Hackathon Aims to Shape Future Tech Leaders with AI Skills

Cognizant, a leading IT services company, has announced the Technoverse Hackathon 2026, set to showcase AI problem-solving skills across various domains like banking and healthcare. The third edition of the hackathon has transformed from a regional initiative to a national stage, attracting over 20,000 engineering students from 400 colleges across India.

Participants will have the opportunity to work on industry-aligned challenges, enabling them to bridge academic knowledge and practical application. The initiative is designed to foster collaboration and innovation, encouraging students to think at an enterprise scale and directly engage with Cognizant practitioners.

The hackathon emphasizes gender inclusivity, with half of the participants required to be women. As the event progresses towards its May conclusion, it reinforces Cognizant's commitment to upskilling, mirroring its Synapse program's success in training over a million individuals in AI skills by 2023. The company's goal is now to upskill two million people by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)