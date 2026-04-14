Delimitation: 'Centre plans to enact as law their conspiracy' in Parliament, alleges DMK chief Stalin at Vellore poll rally.
PTI | Vellore(Tn) | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Delimitation: 'Centre plans to enact as law their conspiracy' in Parliament, alleges DMK chief Stalin at Vellore poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- DMK
- Stalin
- Delimitation
- Centre
- Conspiracy
- Parliament
- Vellore
- Poll
- Rally
- Representation
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