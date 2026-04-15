Left Menu

Thane's New 900-Bed Civil Hospital: A Healthcare Boon Unveiled

The new Thane Civil Hospital, featuring modern infrastructure and a rooftop helipad, aims to enhance healthcare for Thane and Palghar citizens. Scheduled to open in three months, the 900-bed facility will host advanced medical equipment, serving patients' needs efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:14 IST
Thane's New 900-Bed Civil Hospital: A Healthcare Boon Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

The new Thane Civil Hospital promises to revolutionize healthcare accessibility with its modern infrastructure and a 900-bed capacity, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Tuesday. Situated in the Tembhi Naka area, the facility includes a rooftop helipad to support air ambulance services.

Dr. Kailas Pawar, Thane District Civil Surgeon, highlighted the hospital's extensive parking facilities, accommodating 450 cars and 1,200 two-wheelers, ready to serve patients from Thane and neighboring Palghar districts. While the main construction is complete, the installation of advanced medical equipment, such as MRI, CT scan, and chemotherapy units, continues.

Shinde, who resides in Thane, emphasized the hospital as a 'vardan' or boon for residents, predicting its operational debut in three to four months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Highlights: Transfers, Triumphs, and Controversies

Sports Highlights: Transfers, Triumphs, and Controversies

 Global
2
Stalin Calls for Unity Against Delimitation Bill Amid Rising Tensions in Southern India

Stalin Calls for Unity Against Delimitation Bill Amid Rising Tensions in Sou...

 India
3
Stalin's Defiant Stand: Black Flags Rise Against Delimitation

Stalin's Defiant Stand: Black Flags Rise Against Delimitation

 India
4
Bombay High Court Dismisses Abu Salem's Plea for Release

Bombay High Court Dismisses Abu Salem's Plea for Release

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026