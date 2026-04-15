Thane's New 900-Bed Civil Hospital: A Healthcare Boon Unveiled

The new Thane Civil Hospital promises to revolutionize healthcare accessibility with its modern infrastructure and a 900-bed capacity, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Tuesday. Situated in the Tembhi Naka area, the facility includes a rooftop helipad to support air ambulance services.

Dr. Kailas Pawar, Thane District Civil Surgeon, highlighted the hospital's extensive parking facilities, accommodating 450 cars and 1,200 two-wheelers, ready to serve patients from Thane and neighboring Palghar districts. While the main construction is complete, the installation of advanced medical equipment, such as MRI, CT scan, and chemotherapy units, continues.

Shinde, who resides in Thane, emphasized the hospital as a 'vardan' or boon for residents, predicting its operational debut in three to four months.

(With inputs from agencies.)