Compassion Over Technology: President Murmu's Vision for Future Doctors

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of compassion over technology in medicine while addressing young doctors at AIIMS Nagpur's second convocation on Wednesday. She urged graduates to innovate continuously and uphold ethical values as the cornerstone of their practice.

Murmu highlighted India's ambitious healthcare initiatives, including the issuance of over 43 crore health cards under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The program offers Rs 5 lakh health coverage to beneficiary families and aims to fortify primary health services through 1.85 lakh 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' facilities.

The President expressed confidence in the new graduates' ability to contribute to the 'Viksit Bharat' vision for a developed India by 2047, urging them to maintain a compassionate, patient-centered approach that honors humanity's service.