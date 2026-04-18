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Trump's Initiative to Reevaluate Ibogaine Restrictions: A Turning Point for PTSD Treatment

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to order a reevaluation of ibogaine, a psychedelic drug used for PTSD internationally but restricted in the U.S. As advocates push for easier access, recent studies point to its potential benefits for mental health conditions, despite possible side effects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 03:06 IST
Trump's Initiative to Reevaluate Ibogaine Restrictions: A Turning Point for PTSD Treatment

President Donald Trump is poised to instruct the federal government to reassess the status of ibogaine, a controversial psychedelic drug currently listed as a Schedule I substance in the U.S. This move could pave the way for its use in treating post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues.

Ibogaine, derived from an African shrub, is utilized in other countries for mental health treatment but remains heavily restricted in the U.S. An executive order from Trump easing these restrictions could be imminent, although final alterations to the proposal are still possible.

Advocates for ibogaine access, including notable figures such as former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, have been vocal about the potential benefits, citing studies showing its effectiveness in reducing withdrawal symptoms and aiding PTSD patients.

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