Kerala's Crackdown on Beverage Safety Amid Rising Temperatures

In response to escalating temperatures, Kerala's Health Minister Veena George revealed intensified inspections by the Food Safety Department on Saturday. These actions target drinking water sources, juice shops, and beverage manufacturing units across the state.

Since March 1, inspections have been conducted at 3,641 places, with violations leading to 291 rectification and 219 compounding notices issued. Officials collected 506 samples of beverages and drinking water, identifying two substandard samples during the checks. The inspections are set to intensify further.

Amid peak summer conditions, residents are urged to drink safe water in adequate quantities and ensure that it is clean to avoid health issues. Contaminated ice in juices is a significant threat, and vendors must use clean water for ice preparation. The Health Minister emphasized strict enforcement under the Food Safety Act against unapproved bottled water sales.