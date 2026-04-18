Jammu and Kashmir's Maternity Care Milestone: A Leap Forward at Lalla Ded Hospital

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday reviewed the construction progress of an extension block at the Government Lalla Ded Hospital. The facility aims to strengthen maternal and neonatal healthcare across the region.

The upcoming centre, designed as a dedicated infertility and gynaecological oncology hub, promises advanced care. It includes modular operation theatres, ICUs, and state-of-the-art infrastructure, supported by modern engineering for high seismic safety.

Funded under the World Bank's Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project, the extension is a significant development for healthcare in the region. Abdullah urged stakeholders to coordinate closely for timely approvals, ensuring seamless project completion and enhancing healthcare accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)