Regulatory Overhaul Sought for Nutraceuticals in India: Right to Life's Advocacy

In a significant move, a Gujarat-based NGO, Right to Life, has petitioned the government to bring nutraceuticals, which include fortified foods and supplements, under stricter regulatory standards, akin to drugs. The NGO emphasizes the need for implementing the 2024 inter-ministerial committee's recommendations, highlighting concerns over the current classification under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The NGO's representation to Union Health Minister JP Nadda underscores that many nutraceuticals, often prescribed alongside conventional drugs, lack rigorous oversight due to their 'food' classification. It argues for a regulatory shift to ensure pharmaceutical-grade standards, as subpar oversight poses public health risks.

Highlighting price concerns, the NGO contends that nutraceuticals are outside the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's regulations, enabling steep price hikes. The organization urges government action to mandate WHO-GMP compliance, reinstate price controls, and transfer jurisdiction of certain nutraceutical claims to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for better quality and consumer protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)