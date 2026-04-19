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Regulatory Overhaul Sought for Nutraceuticals in India: Right to Life's Advocacy

A Gujarat NGO has called on India's government to regulate nutraceuticals like drugs, citing quality, safety, and pricing issues. Their classification as food under FSSAI weakens oversight and allows unchecked price hikes. Stricter regulations could align these products with pharmaceutical standards to protect public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:42 IST
Regulatory Overhaul Sought for Nutraceuticals in India: Right to Life's Advocacy
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, a Gujarat-based NGO, Right to Life, has petitioned the government to bring nutraceuticals, which include fortified foods and supplements, under stricter regulatory standards, akin to drugs. The NGO emphasizes the need for implementing the 2024 inter-ministerial committee's recommendations, highlighting concerns over the current classification under the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The NGO's representation to Union Health Minister JP Nadda underscores that many nutraceuticals, often prescribed alongside conventional drugs, lack rigorous oversight due to their 'food' classification. It argues for a regulatory shift to ensure pharmaceutical-grade standards, as subpar oversight poses public health risks.

Highlighting price concerns, the NGO contends that nutraceuticals are outside the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's regulations, enabling steep price hikes. The organization urges government action to mandate WHO-GMP compliance, reinstate price controls, and transfer jurisdiction of certain nutraceutical claims to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for better quality and consumer protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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