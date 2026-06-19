British Police Said On Friday They Had Released A Man Who Had Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder After A Yearold Boy Ended Up In A Zoos Crocodile Enclosure

British police said ​on Friday they had released ​a man who had ‌been arrested ​on suspicion of attempted murder after a 3-year-old boy ended up in a ‌zoo's crocodile enclosure, saying he had not been fit for an interview. The boy is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after staff ‌at Johnsons of Old Hurst, a farm and zoo ‌in central England, pulled him from the enclosure following the incident on Thursday.

Cambridgeshire Police said the child had suffered serious injuries while in the enclosure, with ⁠British ​media reporting that the ⁠wife of the zoo's owner had jumped in to save him. ⁠A man who was arrested at the scene has now been released ​on bail until September 18 pending further inquiries. "The man, who ⁠is not known to the victim, was assessed as not being fit for ⁠interview," ​police said in a statement.

Johnsons of Old Hurst, a family-owned farm whose zoo features more than 100 animals with ⁠a particular focus on crocodiles, has said its Tropical House would remain ⁠closed until further ⁠notice. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family," it said in a statement ‌on ‌Facebook.