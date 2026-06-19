Bank of Japan says Governor Ueda discharged from hospital
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has been discharged from hospital and will resume work from Tuesday while continuing treatment for about two weeks.
- Country:
- Japan
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda has been discharged from hospital on Friday, the central bank said.
Ueda will come into office to work from Tuesday and continue treatment for about two weeks, the BOJ said in a statement.
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