Bank of Japan says Governor Ueda discharged from hospital

Bank Of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda Has Been Discharged From Hospital On Friday

‌Bank of ​Japan Governor ‌Kazuo Ueda has been discharged from ‌hospital on ‌Friday, the central bank said.

Ueda ⁠will ​come ⁠into office to ⁠work from ​Tuesday and continue treatment ⁠for about ⁠two ​weeks, the BOJ ⁠said in a ⁠statement.