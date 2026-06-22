Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

US FDA reverses course on Regenxbio's rare-disease gene therapy, backs accelerated approval bid

Regenxbio said on Monday that the U.S. FDA ​had indicated it would reverse the earlier rejection of the company's rare-disease gene therapy, and that existing data would be sufficient ​to support an accelerated approval application. Shares of the Rockville, Maryland-based drug developer were ‌up 10% ​in premarket trading.

Amazon Prime Day to gauge US consumer strain as focus shifts to basics

Amazon Prime Day starting on Tuesday will be a litmus test of U.S. shoppers' spending power, with the earlier-than-usual sales event increasingly centered on perishable groceries, household basics and back-to-school needs rather than carefree splurges. The four-day blitz running June 23 to 26, comes after Amazon shifted it from July, citing a calendar crowded ‌by the FIFA World Cup and the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. The earlier timing could also capture spending on summer travel, July Fourth stock-ups and back-to-school shopping.

Exclusive-White House delays release of US voting machine study as midterms near

White House officials have for months delayed the release of a U.S. government report that outlines what it describes as significant vulnerabilities in the nation's voting machines ahead of the November midterms, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The report, produced by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, concludes that voting machines could be further safeguarded ‌by, for example, updating their software, the sources said. It does not say the vulnerabilities have led to votes flipping, but examines security gaps in how the machines are used during U.S. elections.

Soccer-How a warm World Cup welcome is endearing the US to fans

Ahead ‌of the World Cup, many international fans were sceptical of the idea of the U.S. as co-hosts for soccer's biggest tournament. There were worries over visa access, high costs, gun violence, a lack of local interest in the sport and more. While those worries have not been entirely dispelled, as the tournament has got under way social media has been flooded with posts from fans visiting the country for the first time and discovering something more positive - a distinctive culture of 24-hour retail, free soda refills, chicken wings dipped in ranch dressing and a warm welcome from Americans.

Alan Greenspan, US Fed 'maestro' through years of boom and bust, dies at 100

Alan Greenspan, hailed as ⁠the greatest Federal ​Reserve chairman when he retired in 2006 but derided for a severe financial ⁠crisis that followed barely two years later, died on Monday aged 100, his wife said. Greenspan, who exerted a powerful influence on the U.S. economy during his tenure at the helm of the Fed from August 1987 to January 2006, died at his home from complications of Parkinson's Disease, Andrea Mitchell said in a statement.

Seven facts ⁠about former Fed chairman Alan Greenspan

Seven facts about former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, who died on Monday at age 100: * Greenspan grew up a Benny Goodman fan and before taking up economics he studied clarinet for two years at New York's Juilliard School and played saxophone with a touring jazz ​band.

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

The number of U.S. cases of New World screwworm has risen to 15 after three more animals tested positive in Texas, the Department of Agriculture said in a post on ⁠social media on Sunday. The USDA announcement comes nearly three weeks after the first domestic screwworm infestation in six decades was found in a Texas calf.

People caught vandalizing Washington Reflecting Pool to be fully prosecuted, US Attorney Pirro says

People caught vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Washington’s National Mall will be fully prosecuted, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said ⁠on ​Sunday. President Donald Trump has blamed vandalism for recent problems with the newly renovated pool, including its new blue paint peeling off. Citations for vandalism have been issued, Pirro said on Sunday, adding that even minor crimes must be prosecuted to keep the U.S. capital safe.

Explainer-Three ways Trump could get a stake in AI firms for the US

U.S. President Donald Trump said he is exploring options to give the public a stake in leading AI companies, in response to concerns that individual Americans will not share in the sector’s expected profits. Policymakers, companies ⁠and advocates have proposed several pathways for Trump's idea, floated this month, of AI companies "giving back" to the public, including installing U.S. government representatives on company boards, targeted taxes on the industry and exchanging federal funding for equity stakes.

Chicago police investigate shooting that left 12 ⁠injured

An apparent drive-by shooting in Chicago injured at least 12 people on ⁠Friday night, police said. The shooting occurred near Princeton Park on the city's South Side.

US appeals court blocks Trump admin from enacting new plans to slash consumer watchdog staff

A federal appeals court on Friday blocked the Trump administration's plans to immediately slash the workforce at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by about two-thirds, delivering a setback to the White House's protracted efforts to shrink the consumer ‌watchdog. The order from the U.S. Court of Appeals ‌for the District of Columbia Circuit came in response to a revised plan the Justice Department submitted in late March following repeated legal ​defeats over its plans to decimate if not eliminate the CFPB.