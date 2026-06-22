Kenyan court finds health minister in contempt over Ebola facility

Kenya's High Court found Health Minister Aden Duale in contempt of court for disobeying orders to halt the construction of a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine facility in central Kenya.

Reuters | Kenyas High Court Found Health Minister Aden Duale In Contempt Of Court On Monday For Disobeying Orders To Halt The Construction Of A Usbacked Ebola Quarantine Facility At An Air Base In Central Kenya | Updated: 22-06-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 20:00 IST
Kenyan court finds health minister in contempt over Ebola facility
Aden Duale
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenya's High ​Court found Health Minister Aden ‌Duale ​in contempt of court on Monday for disobeying orders to halt the construction of a ‌U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine facility at an air base in central Kenya, a court document showed. The ruling follows protests in Kenya over the establishment of the ‌facility, which is intended to host Americans exposed to Ebola during ‌the outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda. Flights carrying medical equipment and specialist staff have continued to arrive at the base near the town of ⁠Nanyuki since the ​court orders, ⁠according to flight tracking data as well as U.S. and diplomatic sources. In the ruling, ⁠Justice Patricia Nyaundi Mande said Duale was guilty of contempt of court ​by commissioning construction at the site despite orders issued in late ⁠May and early June. "The Court cannot permit its orders to be rendered ⁠hollow," ​she said. Ruto has defended the project, telling Reuters in an interview last week that Nairobi was right to allow the U.S. ⁠to build the isolation centre as part of Kenya's broader preparedness plan.

Duale ⁠was ordered ⁠to appear in court on Tuesday for consideration of mitigating factors and sentencing.

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