India Crosses 5 Lakh Organ Donation Pledges

Dr. Anil Kumar, Director of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), thanked citizens for their overwhelming support and participation in the organ donation movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 23:23 IST
India Crosses 5 Lakh Organ Donation Pledges
The milestone highlights increasing recognition of organ donation as a powerful humanitarian act that offers hope to thousands of patients waiting for life-saving transplants. Image Credit: ChatGPT
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India has crossed a major milestone in its organ donation journey, with more than five lakh citizens formally pledging to donate their organs and tissues. The achievement reflects growing public awareness and a stronger willingness among people to support a cause that can save and transform lives.

The milestone highlights increasing recognition of organ donation as a powerful humanitarian act that offers hope to thousands of patients waiting for life-saving transplants. It also reflects the impact of sustained efforts by the Government of India and healthcare institutions to encourage voluntary organ and tissue donation across the country. As demand for organs continues to outpace availability, the growing number of pledges is being viewed as an important step toward strengthening India's transplant ecosystem.

NOTTO credits citizens and stakeholders for achievement

Dr. Anil Kumar, Director of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), thanked citizens for their overwhelming support and participation in the organ donation movement. He acknowledged the contribution of healthcare professionals, educational institutions, media organisations, non-governmental groups and awareness campaign partners who have played a key role in spreading information about organ donation and encouraging public engagement.

Dr. Kumar also praised State Governments and Union Territory Administrations for their continued cooperation and commitment in promoting organ donation initiatives and strengthening transplantation systems.

Officials noted that the milestone reflects years of collaborative work aimed at creating greater awareness and encouraging informed decision-making among citizens.

Digital platform makes registration easier and more accessible

The government has continued to focus on expanding access to organ donation registration through technology-driven solutions. The Aadhaar-based organ donation pledge portal developed under the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization has made the process simpler, more transparent and accessible for citizens across the country.

The online platform allows individuals to register their pledge securely and conveniently, helping strengthen trust in the organ donation ecosystem while increasing public participation. The organ donation movement has also received a boost from repeated appeals made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his Mann Ki Baat programme. On several occasions, the Prime Minister has highlighted the life-changing impact of organ donation and encouraged citizens to support the cause.

The Government of India continues to focus on reducing the gap between the demand and availability of organs and tissues through awareness campaigns, improved healthcare infrastructure and stronger transplantation networks. Officials have reiterated their commitment to ensuring that organ transplantation practices remain ethical, transparent, equitable and centred on patient welfare.

Crossing the five lakh pledge mark is being seen as a significant step forward in building a stronger culture of organ donation and giving more patients an opportunity for a healthier future.

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