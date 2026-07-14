Nitrates in Water Linked to Premature Births in New Zealand
A recent national study reveals that around 120 premature births annually in New Zealand may be linked to nitrate contamination in drinking water, attributed to the farming industry.
- Country:
- New Zealand
A national study in New Zealand has made alarming findings regarding the impact of nitrate contamination in drinking water.
The research suggests that each year, approximately 120 premature births could be linked to nitrate levels stemming from the country's farming practices.
The study's findings highlight concerns over the agricultural sector's impact on public health.