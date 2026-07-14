Tensions Escalate: Iran Strikes U.S. Air Base in Jordan

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles at a U.S. air base in Jordan, calling on Jordanians to dismantle U.S. bases. Jordan intercepted four missiles, and the U.S. responded with strikes, amidst heightened tensions and rising oil prices over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 12:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 12:03 IST
Tensions Escalate: Iran Strikes U.S. Air Base in Jordan
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched ballistic missiles targeting a U.S. air base in Jordan on Tuesday, escalating regional tensions and prompting calls for the dismantlement of American bases in the kingdom. Iran asserted no enmity towards Jordan, emphasizing their historical solidarity over Palestinian issues.

Jordan's armed forces confirmed intercepting four missiles into their airspace, while the U.S. responded with extensive strikes under President Trump’s direction, against Iranian installations. Trump reinstated a blockade on Iranian shipping and proposed a 20% fee on cargo passing through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

This latest conflict adds to the uncertainty regarding global energy flows, significantly impacting oil prices. The United Arab Emirates reported separate Iranian missile strikes on two Emirati tankers, exacerbating regional tensions and contributing to a geopolitical crisis in one of the world's key maritime passages.

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