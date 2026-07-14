Delay in Operationalizing Delhi's Super Speciality Block Sparks Legal Battle

A Public Interest Litigation has been submitted to the Delhi High Court, urging the immediate operation of a new Super Speciality Block at RML Hospital. The petition argues that despite significant investment, the facility remains non-functional, depriving patients of crucial healthcare services and wasting public funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 12:04 IST
Delay in Operationalizing Delhi's Super Speciality Block Sparks Legal Battle
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court, demanding the urgent operationalization of the Super Speciality Block at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The Social Jurist, a civil rights group, submitted the petition, highlighting the non-utilization of the Rs 400 crore facility, which has remained non-functional despite its substantial completion.

The PIL, spearheaded by advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh, emphasizes that the delay is depriving thousands of patients of specialized healthcare services and bed capacity. Designed to boost healthcare infrastructure, the Super Speciality Block was intended to add 666 beds and advanced medical facilities, yet pending regulatory clearances have stalled its operation.

The petition refers to a Times of India report, illustrating that over a year has passed since the completion of the block without it being operational. Petitioners argue that this inaction violates constitutional rights to healthcare under Articles 14 and 21. They urge the court to direct relevant authorities to address regulatory hurdles and commence services promptly, citing the Supreme Court's emphasis on the State's duty to provide adequate medical facilities.

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