Breaking Boundaries: The Digital Shopping Revolution in Africa

Afrety and global logistics companies are revolutionizing online shopping in Africa. By overcoming challenges like lack of formal addresses and limited access to bank cards, they enable buyers to shop global brands such as Amazon. The use of mobile money and efficient logistics solutions are driving this digital retail transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 12:00 IST
Breaking Boundaries: The Digital Shopping Revolution in Africa
  • Country:
  • Africa

In a groundbreaking shift, shoppers across Africa are increasingly purchasing goods online from international brands like Amazon and Walmart, despite these companies lacking a physical presence in much of the continent. This burgeoning trend is driven by innovative local and international package-forwarding companies.

Senegal-based startup Afrety is one such pioneer. By providing virtual addresses in global hubs and accepting mobile money payments in lieu of bank cards, Afrety allows Africans to seamlessly shop internationally with deliveries right to their doorsteps. This model also benefits local economies through customs duties and logistical employment.

Meanwhile, heavyweight competitors such as Aramex aim to tap into Africa's growing e-commerce potential, especially in economically diverse regions like Nigeria and South Africa. With Internet penetration increasing, the online shopping sector is poised for significant growth, transforming the retail landscape in Africa.

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