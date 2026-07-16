China's Biopharma Giants Struggle with Global Talent Shortage

Leading Chinese drugmakers, such as Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and CanSino Biologics, are wrestling with difficulties in recruiting internationally seasoned staff, essential for developing and marketing innovative medicines globally, according to industry executives.

The growing gap in skilled professionals underscores China's emergence as a leading hub for experimental medicines. However, its capacity to cultivate the necessary workforce for global commercial endeavors is lagging. By 2025, 88% of clinical trials by China-headquartered sponsors were conducted exclusively in China, highlighting the pressing challenge as the U.S. declined approval of some China-tested medications, demanding trials that better represent U.S. patients.

The shortage is severe within China’s biopharmaceutical industry, particularly as senior drug development talent remains globally in demand. Despite efforts to enhance internal training and partnerships with international advisers, companies continue facing recruitment pressures, impacting their expansion and ability to carry out multi-regional trials effectively.