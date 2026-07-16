Drought Strains Water Supply in US West

In the Western United States, a dire struggle for water resources is unfolding as prolonged drought conditions strain supplies for about 40 million people. The Colorado River system, crucial to the region, is experiencing alarming water shortages attributed to decades of drought, historically low winter snowpack, and record high temperatures.

In Arizona, Utah, and Colorado, the dire water situation is evident. A reservoir's dry bed in Arizona exposes dead fish, while a town in Utah faces the possibility of running out of water within months. Meanwhile, a Colorado rancher has been compelled to sell a significant portion of her herd due to empty stock ponds.

This crisis highlights the urgent need for solutions to manage the diminishing water resources. Competition among farmers, towns, and industries underscores the complexity of addressing the decreasing water supply in affected areas.