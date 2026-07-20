New AHA Guidelines: Safe Caffeine Levels and Heart Health

A recent scientific statement from the American Heart Association indicates that adults can safely consume up to 400 mg of caffeine daily, equivalent to about five 8-ounce cups of coffee, without increasing cardiovascular risk. This review suggests moderate coffee consumption could be linked to lower risks of some heart conditions.

Published in Circulation, the AHA report examined the latest data on caffeine's effects on cardiovascular health. Findings indicate that moderate daily caffeine intake, especially from black coffee without sugar or cream, is generally safe and may reduce risks of heart disease, stroke, and heart failure in some cases.

While moderate coffee intake appears beneficial, the report warns about the negative effects of high caffeine doses, especially from energy drinks. The review underscores the importance of understanding individual responses to caffeine based on genetics and lifestyle, recommending moderation and personal health assessments.