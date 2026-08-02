Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India's Manipal Health IPO oversubscribed as institutional demand outweighs retail caution

Manipal Health Enterprises' $960.4 million initial public offering was oversubscribed on the final day of ​bidding on Friday, led by institutional investors, while valuation worries kept retail investors cautious. The IPO, India's second biggest this year after SBI Funds ​Management, received bids for 443.07 million shares, at the end of three days of subscription, against ‌90.09 million ​shares on offer, according to exchange data.

India's Glenmark Pharma posts higher quarterly profit on strong demand

India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals posted a 53.6% jump in adjusted first-quarter profit on Friday, led by strong demand for its drugs that treat long-term illnesses. The company's consolidated profit before exceptional items and taxes rose to 6.43 billion rupees ($67.41 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 4.19 billion rupees a year ago.

Moderna beats quarterly revenue estimates ahead of key ‌US flu vaccine decision

Moderna beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Friday, helped by vaccine partnership payments and international sales of its COVID-19 shot, as investors await a key U.S. decision on its flu vaccine. The biotech is betting on partnerships with the governments of the UK, Canada and Australia, alongside cost cuts and the expansion of its vaccine portfolio, to support growth amid an uncertain U.S. regulatory environment for vaccines.

Months after Pemex gas well accident in Mexico, health and pollution concerns grow

Nearly five months after an accident ignited a fire at a natural gas well in rural Veracruz, Mexico, residents are growing increasingly concerned ‌about potential health and environmental impacts as large volumes of gas continue to burn. Mexican state energy company Pemex, which operates the well, has said the incident at the Krem-1 exploratory well near Las Choapas began in early March and that the company has since been working to ‌bring the fire under control and permanently seal the well.

Cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan rise to 10,773 in ongoing outbreak

Michigan reported 10,773 cases linked to a cyclosporiasis outbreak on Friday, up 387 from the previous day, the state health department said in its latest update. Cases of the intestinal infection have risen steadily across the U.S., with the outbreak resulting in 193 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

AbbVie trims 2026 profit view on Apogee deal, tops second-quarter estimates

AbbVie slightly trimmed its 2026 profit forecast on Friday to account for its planned Apogee Therapeutics acquisition, while topping second-quarter estimates on strong immunology drug sales. The company agreed in June to buy Apogee for $10.9 billion, its largest buyout in more than five years, to bolster its treatment pipeline for inflammatory ⁠diseases like eczema ​and asthma.

For GLP-1 users, the in-store clothes shopping trip is back

Nora Nye, 58, ⁠is refreshing her wardrobe as she sizes down for the first time in over three decades after losing 80 pounds on weight-loss drug Mounjaro. Earlier this year, the Denver bankruptcy lawyer walked into a Macy's and found herself overwhelmed. "Retailers are going to have to be ready for an influx of people getting into those sizes, but also needing help with it ⁠because we just don't know where to go," said Nye, who started taking the drug 19 months ago after a diabetes diagnosis.

Replimune surges after FDA advisers back skin cancer drug

Shares of Replimune more than doubled premarket on Friday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's panel of outside advisers voted to back trial results for ​its drug for a type of skin cancer. Late on Thursday, the panel voted 10 to 3 in favor of the drug, RP1, concluding that trial data showed patient benefit, despite concerns raised earlier in the week by FDA staff reviewers that trial design flaws ⁠made it unclear whether tumor shrinkage resulted from RP1 or another therapy.

Becton Dickinson issues recall on certain lots of needle sets used for emergency IV access

Becton Dickinson said on Friday it is issuing a recall on certain lots of medical needle sets in the U.S. after users reported difficulty in removing a part of the device after using it on patients. Here are some ⁠details:

Amgen ​discloses data breach involving patient health information

Drugmaker Amgen said on Friday hackers stole company data and patient health information in a cybersecurity incident involving cloud storage systems run by third-party providers, becoming the latest healthcare firm to disclose a breach. On July 29, Amgen determined the incident was material, based on its evaluation of how many files appeared to be affected and the possibility that the information in those files could be sensitive, it said in a regulatory filing.

Siemens Healthineers cuts revenue forecast on diagnostics weakness

Medical technology firm Siemens Healthineers on Friday cut its 2026 revenue growth forecast to a ⁠range of 3.5% to 4% due to weakness in its diagnostic business, weighed down by China's procurement policy and a migration to a new laboratory platform.

The German company had previously forecast annual revenue growth of 5% to 6%.

Novo drug trial fail deals setback to bid to ⁠expand beyond obesity

Novo Nordisk said on Friday its experimental cardiovascular drug failed to show benefit ⁠in a late-stage study, dealing a blow to the Danish drugmaker's efforts to diversify beyond its blockbuster obesity and diabetes drugs. The company shares fell 7.3% to 306.50 Danish crowns after results showed the drug, ziltivekimab, failed to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), which include death, non-fatal heart attack and non-fatal stroke, when compared with a placebo.

Congo's Ebola outbreak started at least in January, report shows

Democratic Republic of Congo's fast-spreading Ebola ‌outbreak started in January, or even earlier, in the ‌eastern Ituri province, a report published in the journal Science showed. The report, based on interviews with 97 people, concluded that the outbreak had begun at ​least in January on the outskirts of the mining town of Mongbwalu.