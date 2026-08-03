Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official, government says

Myanmar's detained ​former leader Aung San ‌Suu Kyi ​met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross ‌on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Myanmar government said, amid concerns over the health of the 81-year-old. The Nobel Prize winner has been ‌in detention since February 2021 when Myanmar's military ousted ‌an elected civilian government led by her in a dawn coup, plunging the impoverished Southeast Asian nation into turmoil. Since then, Suu Kyi's exact whereabouts ⁠and ​health conditions have ⁠been difficult to determine, with no foreign leader or envoy having publicly ⁠met her. On Monday, Suu Kyi met with Arnaud de Baecque, ​Resident Representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) ⁠to Myanmar in the capital Naypyitaw, government spokeswoman Khine Khine Soe said ⁠in ​a message via Telegram. The ICRC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In late April, ⁠following a military-engineered election that allowed former junta leader Min Aung ⁠Hlaing to ⁠become Myanmar's president and amid growing international pressure, authorities said that she had been moved to ‌house arrest.