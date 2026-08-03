​Myanmar's ​detained former ‌leader Aung San ​Suu Kyi met with ‌a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross on ‌Monday, a spokeswoman for ‌the Myanmar government said.

The meeting came amid concerns over the ⁠health ​of ⁠the 81-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, ⁠who has been in detention since ​a February 2021 coup plunged ⁠the impoverished Southeast Asian nation ⁠into ​turmoil.

The meeting took place in Myanmar's capital ⁠city of Naypyitaw, spokeswoman Khine Khine ⁠Soe ⁠said in a message via Telegram.