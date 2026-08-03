Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi meets Red Cross official, government says
Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi met with a Red Cross representative amid concerns over her health, which has been a concern since her February 2021 detention.
- Country:
- Myanmar
Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Myanmar government said.
The meeting came amid concerns over the health of the 81-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, who has been in detention since a February 2021 coup plunged the impoverished Southeast Asian nation into turmoil.
The meeting took place in Myanmar's capital city of Naypyitaw, spokeswoman Khine Khine Soe said in a message via Telegram.