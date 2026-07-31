Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing criticises ASEAN, sets out government agenda

Nearly four months after taking office, Myanmar's junta chief turned president Min Aung ​Hlaing on Friday criticised the regional ASEAN bloc's peace plan and ​outlined his government's plans for the war-torn Southeast ‌Asian ​country. Myanmar was plunged into turmoil in February 2021 when the military ousted an elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking protests that expanded into a protracted civil war, ‌killing some 100,000 people and displacing millions. At the turn of this year, the military engineered a widely criticised election won by an army-backed party that allowed Min Aung Hlaing to transition into a civilian role. Following are some key points from his speech to parliament: