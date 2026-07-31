Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing criticises ASEAN, sets out government agenda

Myanmar's junta chief President Min Aung Hlaing has rejected the ASEAN peace plan, outlining his government's plans for the war-torn country amidst ongoing civil war and widespread displacement.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 12:20 IST
Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing criticises ASEAN, sets out government agenda
Min Aung Hlaing
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Nearly four months after taking office, Myanmar's junta chief turned president Min Aung ​Hlaing on Friday criticised the regional ASEAN bloc's peace plan and ​outlined his government's plans for the war-torn Southeast ‌Asian ​country. Myanmar was plunged into turmoil in February 2021 when the military ousted an elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking protests that expanded into a protracted civil war, ‌killing some 100,000 people and displacing millions. At the turn of this year, the military engineered a widely criticised election won by an army-backed party that allowed Min Aung Hlaing to transition into a civilian role. Following are some key points from his speech to parliament:

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