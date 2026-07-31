Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing criticises ASEAN, sets out government agenda
Myanmar's junta chief President Min Aung Hlaing has rejected the ASEAN peace plan, outlining his government's plans for the war-torn country amidst ongoing civil war and widespread displacement.
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Nearly four months after taking office, Myanmar's junta chief turned president Min Aung Hlaing on Friday criticised the regional ASEAN bloc's peace plan and outlined his government's plans for the war-torn Southeast Asian country. Myanmar was plunged into turmoil in February 2021 when the military ousted an elected government led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking protests that expanded into a protracted civil war, killing some 100,000 people and displacing millions. At the turn of this year, the military engineered a widely criticised election won by an army-backed party that allowed Min Aung Hlaing to transition into a civilian role. Following are some key points from his speech to parliament: