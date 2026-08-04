Soccer-Van Gaal floats possibility of another stint as Netherlands coach

Veteran coach Louis van Gaal has not ruled out a potential return to the Netherlands national team, citing the country's talented squad and desire to help the KNVB.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 16:10 IST
Soccer-Van Gaal floats possibility of another stint as Netherlands coach
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Veteran coach Louis van Gaal said he would not rule out the ​possibility of another return to the helm of the ​Netherlands national team amid speculation over who ‌will ​replace Ronald Koeman. Van Gaal, who turns 75 on Saturday, has had three spells as Dutch coach, taking them to the World Cup semi-finals in 2014 and returning in 2022 ‌to reach the quarter-finals in Qatar.

He has not worked full time since, overcoming cancer and serving as a consultant to Ajax Amsterdam’s board. “I always want to help the KNVB (Dutch football association), just as I wanted to do at Ajax. And with a squad ‌like that, there are possibilities, and I think that the Netherlands could potentially still become European or world champions, because ‌95% of the squad plays abroad and mostly at good clubs,” Van Gaal said in an interview with Voetbal International magazine.

Van Gaal, however, said there had been no contact with the Dutch association and was surprised at the limited interest in taking on the role of national coach. Former Liverpool ⁠manager Arne ​Slot reportedly turned the job ⁠down last week, as did Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Koeman quit as coach after the Netherlands lost to Morocco in the round of ⁠32 at this year's World Cup. Dutch media reported that KNVB director Nigel de Jong, who is in charge of the process of selecting ​the new coach, had extensive talks on Sunday with Michael Reiziger, the former Barcelona and AC Milan full back ⁠who is coach of the Netherlands' Under-21 side.

“The only thing at play is that they can't find anyone at the moment, and then my name comes ⁠up ​again. I find that unbelievable in a way,” Van Gaal added. “Four years ago at the Qatar World Cup, we lost on penalties in the quarter-finals, and 'they' didn't think our football was good enough. And those people see me as the ⁠ideal man now? Anyway, I don't know at all what the KNVB wants, and I have already been national coach three ⁠times, so if I ever ⁠do something as a trainer again, you probably shouldn't look for it in the Netherlands. Although you never know with me. I feel fitter than four years ago.”

Van Gaal’s coaching career ‌includes stints at ‌Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape ​Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

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