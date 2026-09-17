Sri Lanka's Medal Hopes Dim as Key Players Sidelined

Sri Lanka's hopes for a women's cricket medal at the Asian Games have been dealt a blow, with key batter Nilakshika Silva sidelined by a fractured finger, according to the Sri Lanka Cricket board.

Silva, a pivotal middle-order batter, was the top scorer for Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup, playing a crucial role in leading them to the Twenty20 final, where they lost to India.

The Sri Lankan team, one of the top seeds in the eight-team knockout tournament at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, faces a tough challenge ahead, compounded by the injury to spinner-allrounder Dewmi Vihanga. Their quest for a medal kicks off against Malaysia on Friday.