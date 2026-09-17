Sri Lanka's Medal Hopes Dim as Key Players Sidelined

Sri Lanka's chances of securing a women's cricket medal at the Asian Games have weakened after batter Nilakshika Silva was sidelined due to a fractured finger. Previously, Silva had been a key player in helping Sri Lanka reach the Women's Asia Cup final. The team also faces challenges with the absence of spinner-allrounder Dewmi Vihanga due to a knee injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 07:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 07:58 IST
Sri Lanka's Medal Hopes Dim as Key Players Sidelined
cricket

Sri Lanka's hopes for a women's cricket medal at the Asian Games have been dealt a blow, with key batter Nilakshika Silva sidelined by a fractured finger, according to the Sri Lanka Cricket board.

Silva, a pivotal middle-order batter, was the top scorer for Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup, playing a crucial role in leading them to the Twenty20 final, where they lost to India.

The Sri Lankan team, one of the top seeds in the eight-team knockout tournament at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, faces a tough challenge ahead, compounded by the injury to spinner-allrounder Dewmi Vihanga. Their quest for a medal kicks off against Malaysia on Friday.

TRENDING

1
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
2
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global
3
MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

MoonPay X Games: Revolutionizing Action Sports with Winter League Debut

Global
4
Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Intercepting Danger: Saudi Air Defences Protect Holy Mecca

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morning or Evening Workouts? Study Says No Clear Winner for Women With Obesity

What Student Clicks Reveal and How AI Can Keep Those Records Local?

AI Won’t Erase Every Job, but It Will Redraw the Labour Market

Before Hospitals Hit a Bottleneck, Digital Twins Could Help Them See It Coming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026