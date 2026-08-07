Congo's Ebola infections rise above 4,000 for first time in outbreak

​Democratic ‌Republic of ​Congo's confirmed Ebola ‌cases rose above 4,000 for ‌the first ‌time in its current outbreak, ⁠government ​data ⁠showed.

The latest update ⁠from Congo's ​public health institute ⁠put confirmed cases ⁠at ​4,053 and deaths ⁠at 1,850.