Congo's Ebola infections rise above 4,000 for first time in outbreak
The Democratic Republic of Congo's Ebola cases have surpassed 4,000 for the first time in the ongoing outbreak, with 4,053 confirmed cases and 1,850 deaths reported.
- Country:
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo's confirmed Ebola cases rose above 4,000 for the first time in its current outbreak, government data showed.
The latest update from Congo's public health institute put confirmed cases at 4,053 and deaths at 1,850.
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Congo's Ebola outbreak surpasses 4,000 cases