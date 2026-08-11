Health Sector Updates: Key Highlights and Developments

The health industry witnessed major events with Bristol Myers Squibb announcing a $2.3 billion investment into a new manufacturing facility in Houston, Texas. This expansion part of their broader $40 billion U.S. investment strategy aims to generate nearly 500 skilled jobs.

Food safety took center stage as Taylor Farms recalled salsa and guacamole products due to potential salmonella contamination. The recall affects several major retailers, heightening consumer concerns following a recent cyclospora outbreak associated with their iceberg lettuce.

Numerous developments took place in pharmaceutical research and trials. Thermo Fisher Scientific is targeting a 15%-20% growth in its Indian customer base, linked to burgeoning biopharma research and manufacturing demands. Meanwhile, Sionna and Tenax both saw setbacks in their drug trials, impacting shares significantly. On a brighter note, AbCellera and MoonLake reported promising outcomes with their experimental trials.