Drone Strikes Loom Over Libya's Oil Operations

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) reported a drone incident near a crucial oil tank and pipeline at the Zawiya Oil Refining Company's plant. Though no casualties or damage were reported, NOC warned of potential force majeure declarations, threatening to halt refinery operations if attacks persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 03:41 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 03:41 IST
Drone Strikes Loom Over Libya's Oil Operations
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  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's National Oil Corporation announced on Tuesday that a drone incident occurred near a key oil tank and pipeline network at the Zawiya Oil Refining Company's blending plant. This marks the third such attack within two days.

The corporation assured that no casualties or damage resulted from the incursion. Nonetheless, officials warned they might resort to declaring force majeure and temporarily cease refinery operations should the assaults continue.

The escalating drone activities over crucial infrastructure underscore a growing threat to Libya's oil production capabilities, potentially impacting global oil markets.

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