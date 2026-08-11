Kyiv Under Fire: Missile Attacks Ignite Chaos

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, came under assault early Tuesday morning as Russian forces launched a missile attack, igniting fires in the heart of the city, officials stated.

According to the city's military administration, several warehouses in a central district were set ablaze. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that medical personnel were promptly dispatched to the affected area.

Eyewitness accounts from Reuters confirmed multiple explosions rocking the city amid the ongoing hostilities.