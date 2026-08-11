Severe Funding Cuts Worsen Somalia's Malnutrition Crisis

Funding to combat acute malnutrition in Somalia has decreased by more than 80% this year, Médecins Sans Frontières reported on Tuesday. Despite one in four children in southwest displacement camps being severely malnourished, donor support has waned, with the United States dropping its $70 million contribution from last year to zero this year.

This sharp decline in financial assistance comes at a time when the need for interventions is higher than ever, as MSF's Health Adviser Mitchell Sangma notes. A study by MSF revealed that malnutrition rates have soared, with families surviving on minimal meals, amid failed rainy seasons and ongoing conflict exacerbating the crisis.

The dire situation is raising fears reminiscent of Somalia's 2022 famine, but the likelihood of an effective aid response is crippled by significant funding deficits. The Somali government and the United Nations warn that some 6.5 million people face acute hunger, emphasizing the pressing need for global action to avert catastrophe.