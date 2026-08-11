Indonesia Battles Widespread Forest Fires Amid Intensifying El Nino

Indonesia is upping its battle against forest and land fires across six key provinces by deploying cloud-seeding aircraft to artificially induce rain as a strategy to mitigate the spreading haze, officials revealed. The nation faces an extended and harsher dry season this year due to intensifying El Nino, which heightens drought, wildfire, and pollution risks. Forestry Ministry statistics indicate a staggering 107,465 hectares of land affected by fires from January to June, marking a 110% rise from the same El Nino-impacted period in 2023.

Chief security minister Djamari Chaniago emphasized the heightened alert given the conducive weather conditions for enlarging fires, following signs that El Nino may have peaked in Indonesia. Notably, El Nino and the dry season are not direct fire causes but act as catalysts for their wider spread, as noted by disaster mitigation agency chief Suharyanto. The primary causes remain human activities, including peatland burning and campfire usage. Environmental activist Dana Prima Tarigan highlighted deforestation for palm oil and mining as additional contributors to dry, fire-susceptible lands.

The government has prioritized provinces like Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra in Sumatra, and West, Central, and South Kalimantan on Borneo. Despite efforts, such as deploying 43 helicopters and 15 aircraft for firefighting and cloud seeding, operational challenges persist, notably due to scarce rain clouds. Deteriorating air quality is a mounting concern; Pontianak moved classes online due to hazardous smog. Similar health precautions occur in Malaysia's Sarawak region, sharing a border with Indonesia, reflecting shared environmental strains.