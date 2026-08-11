Tensions Surge: Houthi Attack in Bab el-Mandeb
A small cargo ship, flagged by Tanzania, was attacked in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, resulting in the deaths of three crew members. This escalation follows a declared naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, heightening maritime insecurity in this strategic passage.
- Country:
- Yemen
A small cargo ship was targeted on Tuesday in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, leading to the deaths of three crew members, according to Yemeni coast guard and military officials. The attack, allegedly carried out by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, has sparked concern over shipping safety in the region.
Security sources told Reuters the ship, identified as the Tanzania-flagged Tihamah, suffered fatalities in what is potentially the first deadly Houthi strike on a vessel amid ongoing Middle Eastern tensions. If confirmed, this incident marks an escalation since the conflict was aggravated by U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran.
The Houthis had recently announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia's Red Sea passage, countering Riyadh's alleged siege of Yemen, which Saudi Arabia denies. The danger in Bab el-Mandeb has increased, impacting shipping routes and raising strategic concerns as average daily vessel transits have dropped significantly.
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