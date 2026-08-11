Relentless Heatwaves: Climate Change Turns Up the Heat Across Europe

Periods of extreme heat are becoming more frequent, intense and longer-lasting as climate change warms the planet, the U.N. weather agency said on Tuesday. Changes have been notable since the famously hot European summer of 1976. Parts of Europe are enduring their fifth heatwave of a summer marked by drought, wildfires, and record-breaking temperatures.

"Extreme heat is becoming more frequent, more intense, it's lasting longer, and covering much wider areas than in the cooler climates of the past," John Kennedy, the World Meteorological Organization's head of climate information, stated. Speaking in Geneva, Kennedy explained that the current heat pattern in Europe, the world's fastest-warming continent, is due to a combination of persistent high-pressure systems and a warmer climate.

The high-pressure systems trap warm air, reduce cloud cover, and prevent cooler air from moving in, allowing heat to build over vast regions for extended periods. Although El Niño, known for boosting global temperatures, is neutral this year, Kennedy noted that similar high-pressure patterns in June 1976 did not produce the same heat due to a cooler world at the time. Today, above-average temperatures dominate globally, with warm seas and dry soils exacerbating conditions in Europe.