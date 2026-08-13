Colombian Quake Rescue Efforts Intensify as Critical Window Closes

Rescue teams in Colombia are racing against time to find survivors trapped in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake. The quake has left close to 250 dead, with many regions in devastation.

The 7.4-magnitude quake impacted over 30,300 families, injuring more than 3,770 people, and destroying 9,550 homes. While President Abelardo De La Espriella promises aid, his administration faces critical tests as rescue operations continue.

Efforts are concentrated in key areas like Cali, where volunteers and officials meticulously remove debris. The earthquake poses a significant challenge for the new government, which is grappling with public safety and recovery strategies amidst potential aftershocks and looting threats.