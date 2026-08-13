Colombian Quake Rescue Efforts Intensify as Critical Window Closes

Colombian rescue teams work against the clock to save survivors trapped under rubble after a devastating earthquake killed 250 people. With over 9,550 homes destroyed and 30,300 families affected, the disaster is a crucial challenge for new President Abelardo De La Espriella who has promised aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 00:43 IST
Colombian Quake Rescue Efforts Intensify as Critical Window Closes
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  • Country:
  • Colombia

Rescue teams in Colombia are racing against time to find survivors trapped in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake. The quake has left close to 250 dead, with many regions in devastation.

The 7.4-magnitude quake impacted over 30,300 families, injuring more than 3,770 people, and destroying 9,550 homes. While President Abelardo De La Espriella promises aid, his administration faces critical tests as rescue operations continue.

Efforts are concentrated in key areas like Cali, where volunteers and officials meticulously remove debris. The earthquake poses a significant challenge for the new government, which is grappling with public safety and recovery strategies amidst potential aftershocks and looting threats.

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