FIFA's Future Hinges on March Elections Amid Infantino Controversy

FIFA president Gianni Infantino's future is at stake, with the decision resting in the hands of its 211 member associations during next March's elections. Infantino faces criticism after his bid to attract private investment into FIFA competitions. CAF president Patrice Motsepe emphasizes the importance of fair elections and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 00:52 IST
FIFA's Future Hinges on March Elections Amid Infantino Controversy
Infantino
  • Country:
  • Morocco

FIFA president Gianni Infantino's tenure is under significant scrutiny as the football organization prepares for elections next March. The 211 member associations will decide his fate amid growing criticism of his leadership.

Infantino has faced backlash following his halted attempt to bring private investment into major FIFA competitions, including the World Cup. UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF have openly criticized him, leading to calls for his resignation.

CAF president Patrice Motsepe insists that the decision should be left to all FIFA members at the upcoming congress in Rabat, Morocco. Motsepe stresses the importance of unity and governance, advocating for a fair election process where all candidates can be heard and evaluated.

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