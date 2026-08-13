Dollar Rallies Post CPI Data Amid Fed Rate Hike Uncertainties

The U.S. dollar rose after consumer price inflation met economists' expectations in July, despite mixed signals about a Federal Reserve rate hike. Traders adjusted bets following weak job data, with the dollar aided by higher oil prices. Future Fed policy and economic projections remain focal points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 00:30 IST
Dollar Rallies Post CPI Data Amid Fed Rate Hike Uncertainties
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The dollar gained momentum on Wednesday following the release of July's consumer price inflation data, which aligned with economists' forecasts. Despite this, traders are reconsidering the timeline for potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. In the year leading up to July, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.4%, slightly easing from June's 3.5% increase. Meanwhile, core CPI experienced a rise of 2.5%, down from 2.6% the previous month.

Traders have adjusted their expectations for a rate hike at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting in mid-September. This shift comes in light of a recent employment report that unexpectedly showed a loss in jobs for July. Current trading suggests a 40% probability of a rate increase, down from previous estimates of 44% and 55% earlier. Marc Chandler, Bannockburn Global Forex's chief market strategist, expressed surprise at the dollar's firm standing despite earlier predictions of softness following the jobs data.

The dollar's strength has been further supported by rising oil prices amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and discussions to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. As markets await upcoming U.S. economic indicators such as producer price inflation and retail sales, questions on the timing of Federal Reserve actions linger. Fed funds futures traders see a more probable rate hike by October, as noted by Chandler, emphasizing the potential impact of Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh's new economic projections strategy.

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