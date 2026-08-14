Capricor's Stock Surge, Congo's Ebola Outbreak, and More in Health News

Capricor Therapeutics shares doubled after FDA's agreement to review new data on its Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug. Meanwhile, the Congo faces an Ebola case in a new province, raising concerns about wider transmission. Also, the U.S. implements rules barring federal funding for gender-affirming care for minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:30 IST
Capricor's Stock Surge, Congo's Ebola Outbreak, and More in Health News
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  • United States

Capricor Therapeutics witnessed a significant boost in its stock value after announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is willing to review new data concerning its experimental Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug. This comes after their stock had previously plummeted when an FDA advisory panel rejected the drug's effectiveness.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, health officials have reported an Ebola-related death in Bas-Uele, a province previously untouched by the outbreak. Concerns grow over potential widespread transmission after multiple exposures surrounding the case, involving a motorcycle taxi driver.

Amid regulatory changes, the Trump administration has introduced new rules that prevent two major federal health programs from funding gender-affirming treatments for minors, affecting Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. This development significantly alters access to care for low-income youth across the United States.

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