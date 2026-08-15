Deadly Dawn Raid: Israeli Air Strike Shakes Southern Lebanon

Seven individuals were killed and three injured in an Israeli air strike on a house in Ansar, Southern Lebanon. The attack is the deadliest since Lebanon's recent peace agreement with Israel. Israel claims the strike targeted Hezbollah infrastructure, while Lebanon's state agency reports ongoing regional disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 13:33 IST
Deadly Dawn Raid: Israeli Air Strike Shakes Southern Lebanon
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  • Lebanon

In a devastating escalation of tensions, an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon claimed seven lives early Saturday morning, as reported by Lebanon's state news agency.

The attack, which also resulted in three injuries, targeted a home in the village of Ansar. This is one of the deadliest strikes since Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-mediated peace framework with Israel, a move heavily criticized by Hezbollah's chief, Naim Qassem.

Labeling the agreement as an 'Israeli order,' Qassem insists that the terms are unfairly biased against Lebanon. The Israeli military's statement revealed that the strike targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in a 'security zone,' a contested area seized during recent conflicts.

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