In a devastating escalation of tensions, an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon claimed seven lives early Saturday morning, as reported by Lebanon's state news agency.

The attack, which also resulted in three injuries, targeted a home in the village of Ansar. This is one of the deadliest strikes since Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-mediated peace framework with Israel, a move heavily criticized by Hezbollah's chief, Naim Qassem.

Labeling the agreement as an 'Israeli order,' Qassem insists that the terms are unfairly biased against Lebanon. The Israeli military's statement revealed that the strike targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in a 'security zone,' a contested area seized during recent conflicts.