Maharashtra's Pizza Crackdown: Famous Brands Under Scrutiny

The Indian state of Maharashtra has taken decisive action by suspending the licenses of several high-profile pizza outlets, including four Domino's locations, amid reports of grease residues and insect infestations in their facilities.

In a related move, a Pizza Hut outlet also faced suspension due to products lacking expiry details, as highlighted by the state's Food and Drug Administration. This step comes as part of a broader food safety campaign sweeping across Maharashtra, home to Mumbai.

The crackdown has been led by the state’s new food safety chief, Tukaram Mundhe, who has gained popularity for his strict approach, inspecting over 100 outlets and issuing improvement notices to 95. The swift actions are part of a nationwide effort to ensure food hygiene compliance.