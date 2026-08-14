Maharashtra's Pizza Crackdown: Famous Brands Under Scrutiny

Maharashtra has suspended the licenses of four Domino's outlets and one Pizza Hut due to hygiene issues and lack of expiry dates. The state is intensifying a crackdown on food safety, inspecting over 100 outlets in a single day, led by the new chief, Tukaram Mundhe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:00 IST
Maharashtra's Pizza Crackdown: Famous Brands Under Scrutiny
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The Indian state of Maharashtra has taken decisive action by suspending the licenses of several high-profile pizza outlets, including four Domino's locations, amid reports of grease residues and insect infestations in their facilities.

In a related move, a Pizza Hut outlet also faced suspension due to products lacking expiry details, as highlighted by the state's Food and Drug Administration. This step comes as part of a broader food safety campaign sweeping across Maharashtra, home to Mumbai.

The crackdown has been led by the state’s new food safety chief, Tukaram Mundhe, who has gained popularity for his strict approach, inspecting over 100 outlets and issuing improvement notices to 95. The swift actions are part of a nationwide effort to ensure food hygiene compliance.

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