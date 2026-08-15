Atletico Madrid Signs Tottenham's Cristian Romero in Major Transfer Until 2031

Atletico Madrid has announced the signing of Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur, with the former Spurs captain committing to a deal that keeps him in the Spanish capital until June 2031.

While financial terms remain undisclosed, British media suggest the transfer cost Atletico approximately £34.2 million ($46.27 million). Romero departs Tottenham after five seasons, having featured 156 times and scored 13 goals for the club. Initially joining Spurs on loan in 2021, he became a permanent fixture in the team thereafter.

Despite a turbulent ending to his time at Tottenham, which included criticism for prioritizing international duty over a key Premier League match, Romero leaves behind a legacy marked by his contribution to Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph. He also competed in the 2026 tournament, highlighting his footballing prowess on the global stage.