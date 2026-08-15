Atletico Madrid Signs Tottenham's Cristian Romero in Major Transfer Until 2031

Atletico Madrid has secured the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero on a contract until 2031. The Argentine defender leaves Spurs after five years and 156 appearances. Despite some controversy last season, Romero was a part of Argentina's 2022 World Cup-winning squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 13:43 IST
Atletico Madrid Signs Tottenham's Cristian Romero in Major Transfer Until 2031
Cristian Romero
  • Country:
  • Spain

Atletico Madrid has announced the signing of Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur, with the former Spurs captain committing to a deal that keeps him in the Spanish capital until June 2031.

While financial terms remain undisclosed, British media suggest the transfer cost Atletico approximately £34.2 million ($46.27 million). Romero departs Tottenham after five seasons, having featured 156 times and scored 13 goals for the club. Initially joining Spurs on loan in 2021, he became a permanent fixture in the team thereafter.

Despite a turbulent ending to his time at Tottenham, which included criticism for prioritizing international duty over a key Premier League match, Romero leaves behind a legacy marked by his contribution to Argentina's 2022 World Cup triumph. He also competed in the 2026 tournament, highlighting his footballing prowess on the global stage.

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