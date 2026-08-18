Low-Fat Vegan Diet: Shed Pounds Without Counting Calories

A recent study indicates that a low-fat vegan diet centered on plant-based foods like fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes can lead to significant weight loss without calorie counting or portion control. Participants experienced reduced calorie intake due to lower energy density, promoting weight loss while still feeling satiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:35 IST
Low-Fat Vegan Diet: Shed Pounds Without Counting Calories
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

A ground-breaking study has revealed that adhering to a low-fat vegan diet may enable weight loss without the need for calorie counting or portion control. The 16-week clinical trial, as published in JAMA Network Open, involved participants consuming a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes.

Researchers discovered that the study participants following the vegan diet consumed around 357 fewer calories daily compared to their baseline, despite not being instructed to reduce food intake. The key to this weight loss, according to the study led by Dr. Hana Kahleova, lies in reducing the diet's energy density.

The study emphasized that the participants were able to eat satisfying portions while still consuming fewer calories because plant-based foods are lower in energy density due to their high water and fiber content. This approach provides a sustainable and effective strategy for weight management, differing from traditional calorie-restrictive methods.

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