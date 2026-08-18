Barcelona Signs Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri in Bold Midfield Move

Barcelona FC has signed Spain midfielder Rodri from Manchester City until 2030, marking a significant boost to their midfield. The transfer, worth £65.4 million, sees Rodri bring his defensive prowess and experience following an injury-ridden season. His accolades include the 2024 Ballon d'Or and a pivotal role in City's accomplishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:55 IST
Barcelona Signs Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri in Bold Midfield Move
Rodrigo Hernandez. (Photo: X/ @FCBarcelona). Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona FC has made a strategic signing by acquiring the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, commonly known as Rodri, from Manchester City. The Spanish midfielder has inked a contract valid until the summer of 2030, in a deal reportedly valued at £65.4 million, according to sources at Reuters.

Despite facing injury challenges last season, which included a major ACL injury and subsequent minor back surgery, Rodri remains one of the most accomplished midfielders globally. He departs Manchester City after a stellar six-year tenure that saw him clinch multiple titles, including a UEFA Champions League win and four Premier League victories.

Barcelona's decision to bring Rodri onboard highlights his strategic midfield prowess. Known for his game control and tactical intelligence, Rodri's signing strengthens Barcelona's squad as they outmaneuvered rivals, including Real Madrid, for his signature. His experience at club and international levels positions him as a central figure in Barcelona's future aspirations.

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