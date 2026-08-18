Barcelona FC has made a strategic signing by acquiring the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, commonly known as Rodri, from Manchester City. The Spanish midfielder has inked a contract valid until the summer of 2030, in a deal reportedly valued at £65.4 million, according to sources at Reuters.

Despite facing injury challenges last season, which included a major ACL injury and subsequent minor back surgery, Rodri remains one of the most accomplished midfielders globally. He departs Manchester City after a stellar six-year tenure that saw him clinch multiple titles, including a UEFA Champions League win and four Premier League victories.

Barcelona's decision to bring Rodri onboard highlights his strategic midfield prowess. Known for his game control and tactical intelligence, Rodri's signing strengthens Barcelona's squad as they outmaneuvered rivals, including Real Madrid, for his signature. His experience at club and international levels positions him as a central figure in Barcelona's future aspirations.