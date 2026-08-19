Meta Platforms Faces Trial Over Child Addiction Allegations
A landmark trial has begun against Meta Platforms, where 29 U.S. states, led by California, allege the company intentionally designed its social media platforms to addict young users, resulting in negative mental health impacts. The states seek substantial penalties and changes to Meta's business practices.
A high-stakes trial commenced with 29 U.S. states accusing Meta Platforms of deliberately making its social media services addictive to children, fueling anxiety and depression. The states, led by California, demand significant penalties and operational reforms.
In court, California's deputy attorney general Megan O'Neill argued that Meta's aim was to ensnare young users and exploit their data, while prioritizing profit over safety. Jurors will determine if Meta violated federal laws in this landmark case, which could reshape how social media platforms operate globally.
Meta's defense, led by lawyer Paul Schmidt, contended that the company aims to provide better services, not harm. However, critics argue that the company's practices endanger young users. The trial may result in profound implications, including a reevaluation of profits versus public safety in the digital age.
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