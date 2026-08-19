Manchester City's Financial Fiasco: A Verdict Delay Frustration

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has acknowledged frustration with the delay in the verdict on Manchester City's alleged financial violations. The club faces 115 charges but denies wrongdoing. With Pep Guardiola's departure, City begins a new era under Enzo Maresca as the uncertainty looms over the financial allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 00:06 IST
Manchester City's Financial Fiasco: A Verdict Delay Frustration

Richard Masters, the Chief Executive of the Premier League, has admitted there is growing frustration over the prolonged delay in the verdict regarding the alleged charges against Manchester City. The delay has cast a shadow over the club, which faces allegations of 115 breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations.

Charged in February 2023, Manchester City has consistently denied the allegations. However, Masters emphasized the need for confidentiality until a decision is ready. "Our rules are very clear about that — everything must remain confidential until we're ready with a clear decision," Masters said in an interview with Sky News.

The club is navigating a transitional phase, marking the beginning of a new chapter under former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, following the iconic reign of Pep Guardiola. With the new season kicking off against Bournemouth, the pending verdict continues to loom over City.

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