Diplomatic Tensions Rise as France Expels Iranian Diplomats
France plans to expel two Iranian diplomats after tensions heightened between the two nations. This follows a diplomatic dispute where Iranian authorities detained and intimidated French embassy staff. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced the expulsions shortly after Iran's decision barring two French personnel from returning.
In a move highlighting escalating diplomatic tensions between Europe and the Middle East, France has declared its intention to expel two Iranian diplomats. The announcement came from French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Tuesday via a social media post on platform X.
The diplomatic row intensifies following the Iranian government's decision to prevent two French embassy employees, involved in a July dispute in Tehran, from returning to Iran. The incident has cast a spotlight on the delicate relations between the two countries.
Previously, the French Ministry had accused Iranian security forces of detaining and physically intimidating their diplomatic staff in Tehran. France's planned expulsions mark the latest development in a series of diplomatic challenges faced by the two nations.
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