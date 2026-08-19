Novo Nordisk's Strategic Move with Wegovy: A New Study in the Obesity Drug Race

Novo Nordisk, a leading Danish pharmaceutical company, has embarked on a late-stage study to identify the minimal effective dose of its obesity drug, Wegovy. This strategic trial aims to retain market share in the competitive obesity sector, projected to be valued at over $100 billion annually by 2030.

The study, listed in a U.S. government clinical trials database, began on August 12 and is expected to run until 2028. It reflects Novo's response to growing competition from American rival Eli Lilly.

As the obesity drug market intensifies, the outcome of this study will be crucial for Novo Nordisk, whose Wegovy pill generated sales of 3.22 billion Danish crowns in the second quarter. Investors are closely watching the firm's efforts to maintain its competitive edge.