Can Sudan Contain Its Growing Famine Risk as War and Drought Push Essential Services to the Brink?

Sudan's worsening hunger emergency is testing whether policymakers, humanitarian agencies and international donors can prevent food shortages from becoming a deeper collapse of public health and livelihoods. An October 12, 2026 alert from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification warns of growing famine risk across parts of Greater Darfur and Greater Kordofan, where conflict, displacement, drought and inadequate funding are reinforcing one another.

For Sudan, the implications extend beyond access to food. Families are losing income, health facilities are struggling to operate, and displaced communities face increasing pressure on essential services. The central policy challenge is to restore the conditions that allow people to obtain food, earn a living and receive treatment.

The alert signals deterioration rather than a new nationwide famine declaration. The IPC says insufficient survey data prevents a fresh classification. That distinction matters for accurate reporting, but it does not diminish the urgency of responding to evidence of worsening hunger and malnutrition.

When Hunger Becomes a Health Emergency

Sudan's crisis demonstrates how food deprivation becomes more dangerous when medical care and safe water are unavailable. Malnutrition increases vulnerability to severe illness, while disrupted services reduce the chances of receiving timely treatment.

WHO reports that 37% of Sudan's health facilities had stopped functioning by 2026. Since April 15, 2023, it has verified 228 attacks on health care, resulting in 2,055 deaths and 817 injuries. These figures relate specifically to verified health-care attacks, rather than the overall conflict toll.

For health authorities, the challenge is to keep surviving facilities operational while extending services to communities beyond their reach. Supplying medicines without staff, transport and referral arrangements cannot ensure effective care.

Displacement adds another layer of pressure. Host communities must share limited services with newly arriving families, many requiring immediate assistance. Decisions about supplies and personnel therefore affect both displaced households and existing residents.

The policy implication is clear: food assistance, nutrition treatment, outbreak response and water services must reinforce one another. Expanding one component while others remain inaccessible risks leaving major causes of preventable illness unresolved.

A Failing Harvest Threatens Household Incomes

The IPC identifies drought linked to El Nino as an additional threat to Sudan's food security. Poor rainfall and crop conditions are weakening production, while conflict prevents many families from accessing land and maintaining livelihoods.

The consequences are economic as well as nutritional. Farmers who lose their harvest may need to purchase food when their income has fallen. Agricultural workers could lose seasonal employment, while livestock keepers face pressure from reduced water and grazing availability.

The IPC warns that weak harvests could reduce agricultural labour demand and affect livestock markets. This would expose poorer households through several income sources simultaneously.

For policymakers and aid agencies, the response requires attention to both immediate consumption and future earning capacity. Agricultural inputs have limited value where farmers cannot safely cultivate. Cash assistance depends on functioning markets and available goods, while food deliveries require reliable transport routes.

Traders and transport operators are consequently important stakeholders. Protecting commercial movement could improve availability, but supplies alone cannot restore purchasing power for households that have lost their livelihoods.

Children's Treatment Exposes the Access Gap

WHO says it supported all 161 operational nutrition stabilization centres in Sudan during 2026 through training, supplies and other assistance. Between January and August, these centres helped treat more than 26,000 children with severe acute malnutrition and medical complications.

The figures demonstrate that lifesaving capacity remains, but they do not establish that treatment reaches everyone requiring it. Admission totals measure children who arrive at facilities, leaving those unable to travel largely outside that picture.

The IPC cautions that lower admissions in North and South Kordofan reflect reduced access and reporting rather than improved nutrition. This creates a significant risk for resource allocation.

If authorities and donors rely too heavily on recorded caseloads, they could overlook communities where services are least accessible. Planning must consider population needs, travel barriers and treatment coverage alongside facility activity.

For caregivers, obtaining treatment can involve difficult choices about movement and household responsibilities. Supporting referral pathways and community screening could help identify children earlier, where security and operational capacity permit.

Funding and Access Will Decide What Comes Next

WHO reported on October 12 that only 23% of its US$97.7 million humanitarian appeal had been funded. This percentage concerns WHO's appeal, not Sudan's entire humanitarian response.

Donors face choices about sustaining emergency care while supporting services that prevent further deterioration. Flexible financing could help agencies adjust to changing needs, but funding cannot guarantee delivery where insecurity blocks movement.

Authorities and armed actors controlling territory and routes have a direct bearing on whether assistance reaches civilians. Local responders also require support reflecting their capacity and operating conditions.

Sudan's outlook will depend on whether funding, access and services improve together. Harvest results, food prices, nutrition surveys and continuity of treatment will indicate whether conditions are stabilizing. The decisive test is whether households can obtain adequate food and timely care.